BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,078 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 286,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,546. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

