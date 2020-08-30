BQT (BQTX) Achieves Market Cap of $759,596.16

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market capitalization of $759,596.16 and $1,069.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,304,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

