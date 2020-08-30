Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.07).

BREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 80.60 ($1.05). 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

