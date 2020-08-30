Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE DHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 868,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.