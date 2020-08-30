Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AMEH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $48,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Chin acquired 2,040 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $30,396.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,639.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,275. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $972.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

