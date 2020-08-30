Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 3,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Level One Bancorp
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
