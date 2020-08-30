Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 3,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

