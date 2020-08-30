Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 1,220,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.