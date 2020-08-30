Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 17,717,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,864,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sirius XM by 136.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sirius XM by 113.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $22,630,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.