Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.31. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $30.20. 1,344,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,796. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

