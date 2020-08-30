Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Terreno Realty also reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 183,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

