Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Price Target at €11.85

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.94).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of AIXA traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €9.79 ($11.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,267,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.78 and its 200-day moving average is €9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.76.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

