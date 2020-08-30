Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Price Target at €11.85

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.94).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of AIXA traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €9.79 ($11.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,267,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.78 and its 200-day moving average is €9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.76.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

