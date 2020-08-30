Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $274.15

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.71. The stock had a trading volume of 626,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $336.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.