Brokerages Set Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Price Target at GBX 649.17

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 649.17 ($8.48).

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 561 ($7.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 5.94 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 593.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 618.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 115.88%.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

