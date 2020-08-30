Brokerages Set Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €154.53

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €154.53 ($181.80).

DB1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

DB1 traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €157.70 ($185.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company’s 50-day moving average is €160.11 and its 200-day moving average is €147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.68.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.