Brokerages Set Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target at $61.33

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EMRAF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. Emera has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

