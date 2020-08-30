Brokerages Set Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Price Target at C$5.27

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

TSE HSE traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.57. 1,261,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,434. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

