Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ISNPY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 197,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,775. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

