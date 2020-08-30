Brokerages Set Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target at $28.33

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $1,992,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 692.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,253. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

