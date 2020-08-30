Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Target Price at $50.68

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.68.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 674,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,224. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

