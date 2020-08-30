Brokerages Set Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Target Price at $2.67

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,681. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 57.79%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

