Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) Price Target at C$9.90

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

TSE:PL traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.68. 154,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of $157.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.75%.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.