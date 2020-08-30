Brokerages Set SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 871.20

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 871.20 ($11.38).

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRO. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 878 ($11.47) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of LON:SGRO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 952.80 ($12.45). 2,661,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 951.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 865.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a one year high of GBX 996.60 ($13.02).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 2437.9999704 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

