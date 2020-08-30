BTC Lite Hits Market Capitalization of $36,638.93 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $36,638.93 and approximately $43.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.26 or 0.05481602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

