Bytom (BTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.42 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $142.70 million and $40.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00534061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,616,133,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,848,444 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

