Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.