CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Down 20.1% This Week

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $582,811.55 and approximately $14.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.