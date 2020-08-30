Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $335.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, Coinnest and HitBTC. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030331 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.59 or 0.01573171 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Coinbe, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Upbit, ABCC, DragonEX, Indodax, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptomate and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

