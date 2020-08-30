CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $45.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th.

CDNA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 279,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,817 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $840,806.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $937,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,410 shares of company stock worth $3,991,483 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

