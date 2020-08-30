Castle Reaches Market Cap of $13,160.54 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Castle has a market cap of $13,160.54 and $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00744427 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00039225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.01071780 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,051,639 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

