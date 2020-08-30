Ccore (CCO) Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $7,652.19 and $16.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

