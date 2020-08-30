CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375,833.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $375,833.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.93 or 0.05610046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

