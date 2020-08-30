Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.94. 355,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

