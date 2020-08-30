Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.16 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,247,973 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

