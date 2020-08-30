Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,793. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

