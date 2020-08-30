Centrality (CENNZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.20 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $664.10 or 0.05716344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Centrality is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,505,415 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

