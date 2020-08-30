Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $437,578,641.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Insiders sold 6,217,344 shares of company stock valued at $514,168,641 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,350,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,461,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.85. 1,451,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,545. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61 and a beta of 1.60. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

