CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.28.

A number of analysts have commented on CESDF shares. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

CESDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 1,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

