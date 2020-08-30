ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 31.4% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $229,734.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, EXX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,881.98 or 1.03014645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003222 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00161049 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, Huobi, EXX, LBank, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

