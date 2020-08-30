Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 1,208,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

