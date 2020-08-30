Civic (CVC) Hits One Day Volume of $12.62 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Poloniex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, ABCC, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Upbit and OKEx.

