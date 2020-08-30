Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 99.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 307.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 556,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

