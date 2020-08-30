Cobinhood (COB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,579.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $240,254.60 and approximately $7,579.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded up 150.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.01676514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,011.62 or 2.82267453 BTC.

Cobinhood Token Profile

Cobinhood was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

