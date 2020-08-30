Coin Lion Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $273,749.32 and approximately $316.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 141.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

