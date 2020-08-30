CoinDeal Token 1-Day Volume Tops $6,217.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $6,217.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.19 or 2.96776949 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,700,109 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

