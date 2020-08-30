CoinFi Hits Market Cap of $397,786.25 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $397,786.25 and approximately $1,897.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, FCoin and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.01661397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00194492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

