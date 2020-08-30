Coinlancer Price Tops $0.0036 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $287,799.81 and $5.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.05757828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.