Coinlancer Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $286,452.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.93 or 0.05610046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

