Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $9,798.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

