Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 187,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,138. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 227.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

