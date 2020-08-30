Columbia Property Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Columbia Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 1,680.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

CXP opened at $12.25 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

